BARRIE -- Volunteers and donations are needed as Northern Bruce Peninsula says it will rebuild the lighthouse at Lion's Head.

The structure was destroyed two weeks ago when a brutal winter storm raged, sending high winds and strong waves crashing along the shores of Georgian Bay.

The iconic lighthouse was built by a group of local high school students in the 80s and quickly became a major tourist attraction.

High water and storms through the fall had already taken their toll on the structure, but this most recent blast of Mother Nature's fury reduced it to its cement foundation.

The municipality is requesting the public's help with the project, which will be rebuilt using the same plans as the original from the 1900s, but this time, it will be designed to withstand future extreme weather.