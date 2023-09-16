Iconic boats on display at Heritage boat show

Boating enthusiasts can capture a bit of history on display at the Huronia Museum on Saturday.

Several boats are being featured at the heritage boat show, giving people a glimpse into some fascinating vessels, both new and old.

The event is also being held in collaboration between the Canadian Museum of Water and the Georgian Bay Heritage League, which have acquired an 11.5-metre wooden rowing craft known as diversite.

The acquisition of the boat is a move that the organizations say will help support boating education and training programs.

The heritage boat show is free for all those hoping to attend and runs from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday.