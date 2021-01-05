Advertisement
Icebreaking operations underway in Midland
Published Tuesday, January 5, 2021 11:46AM EST
The Coast Guard ship breaks ice on Georgian Bay in Midland, Ont., on Tues., Jan. 5, 2020. (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- The Canadian Coast Guard ship, the Griffon, is in Midland Harbour Tuesday.
Icebreaking operations happen every year at this time to keep waterways open for navigation.
While this operation is underway, the coast guard reminds the public to stay off the ice, even when icebreaking is completed, because the ice is unstable and could pose a danger.