Icebreaking in Southern Georgian Bay begins

The Canadian Coast Guard says an icebreaker will sail between Giants Tomb and the Southern End of Beausoleil Island in Southern Georgian Bay this week.

The CCG's Judy LaMarsh will carry out ice operations training in the area on or around March 13.

This operation aims to further test the vessel's abilities on the ice.

A helicopter fly-over before the ship's arrival will assess ice conditions and users of the ice in advance.

The Coast Guard recommends all traffic on the ice, including pedestrians, fishers, snowmobilers, and all-terrain vehicle operators, leave the ice during icebreaking operations.

The Canadian Coast Guard reminds the public that it can be hazardous to venture onto the ice and suggest that they familiarize themselves with our ice safety tips.

Plan activities carefully and use extreme caution after operations are complete, as the ice will remain unstable even once the icebreaker has left the area.

Icebreaking on the Great Lakes and connecting waterways is delivered through close cooperation between the Canadian and United States Coast Guards. By working together, the two Coast Guards ensure that scheduled vessel traffic can move through the shipping channels and in and out of community harbours. Vessels are assigned as needed to provide this service.

The date and assets are subject to change without notice, depending on operational requirements and weather conditions.

Further information on the Canadian/U.S. Coast Guard icebreaking partnership can be viewed here.