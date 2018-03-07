

CTV Barrie





With just over a week until ice huts have to be off Lake Simcoe, some fishermen are still holding out.

Fishermen could be seen out on the lake on Wednesday trying to reel in their one of their last big catches of the season.

Hot Box Huts is one of the last operators out on the ice, but even they will pull their last huts off this weekend.

One of the biggest issues for people is getting their huts back to shore. The thinning ice is reducing the number of access points off the lake.

At Line 2 in Innisfil, people are using wooden pallets to help them get off of the lake.

“That's a series of bridges that help people cross the pressure cracks that are close to shore,” says Donny Crowder of Hot Box Huts.

Ice huts must be off the lake by March 15.