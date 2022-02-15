Ice Fishing Derby in Brechin, Ont. to raise money for local charities and projects

The Brechin and District Lions Club holds its second annual Ice Fishing Derby in Brechin, Ont. on Feb. 19 as part of Family Day weekend.

Entry fees are $45 per team, with all proceeds going to local charities and projects in the area.

The money raised goes towards the Soldiers' Memorial Hospital in Orillia and Mariposa House Hospice in Severn.

The Brechin and District Lions Club also raises money for youth soccer, baseball, the local library and a few surrounding schools.

More than giving back, it’s also a great way to get outside and enjoy quality time with the ones you love.

"When I was a little kid … after you catch that first fish, you’re hooked for life and will always want to go fishing," said Derek Patrick, of the Brechin and District Lions Club and the derby organizer. "It's a great sport."

The event was first held in February 2020 but was cancelled in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than $6,000 was raised in its first year, with 106 people participating. The goal this year, Patrick said, is to double those numbers.

Patrick said several prizes are up for grabs, including a portable fish hut valued at $3,000. An auger, a chainsaw, a compressor and heaters are also available to take home – all thanks to the sponsors.

"Our sponsors are what makes the tournament. The prizes are beautiful, they raise money, and people always get back more than they put into it," Patrick said. "If it weren’t for the sponsors, this wouldn’t be around."

People can register at Brechin Feed Mill, Brechin Point Ice Hut Rentals, Brechin Timber Mart, or call Patrick at 705-340-1082.

Further information can be found on the Brechin and District Lions Club’s website.