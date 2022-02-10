Ice fishing challenge will reel in thousands for children in Simcoe County

An ice fishing challenge will benefit thousands of children across Simcoe County.

The 'Ice Fishing Lake Simcoe' challenge will run from Feb. 11 to March 13.

The event is sponsored by all six Canadian Tire stores around Lake Simcoe. Proceeds from the event will go towards Canadian Tire's Jumpstart program, which helps get kids into organized sports.

Anyone can participate in the challenge, even if you're not an active angler.

Participants would be guided to a roped-off section on Lake Simcoe for fishing in the past. The challenge has expanded to the whole lake to provide enough spacing to maintain physical distance due to COVID-19.

This year, the theme is 'Catch, Snap and Release.' Participants are to snap a photo of their catch, measure it and film a short video releasing the fish back into the water.

There are thousands of dollars in prizes to be won.

Organizers are giving away $30,000 in cash prizes and $40,000 worth of other items.

Now in its sixth year, the event has raised $200,000 and has enabled 4,000 kids from low-income families to play sports.

Register for the challenge or find out more information about the event here.