

CTV Barrie





As the ice starts to form on some of the region’s many lakes, police still say people need to stay off.

York Regional Police ventured out onto Cooks Bay on Tuesday to get a first-hand look at ice conditions and say it’s just too inconsistent to be considered safe.

Police say the ice is thicker close to the shoreline, but as they made their way to the centre of Cooks Bay, the ice broke away into open water.

Anglers are anxious to reel in the big one, but Rob Crosbie with J’s Fish Hut Rentals says there hasn’t been a season yet.

“We’re sitting at four-and-a-half-inches of ice,” and Crosbie says that’s just not nearly enough.

Police suggest you consult with an ice hut operator about conditions before venturing out as ice thickness varies across the region.

It only takes one minute to go into a cold shock. Within 10 minutes you lose the use of your arms and legs. Hypothermia sets in within an hour.