Ice-breaking operations coming to Midland
The Coast Guard's ship continues ice-breaking operations in Midland Harbour on Tues., Jan. 5, 2020. (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)
Ice-breaking operations are coming to Midland this week.
On Tuesday, the CCGS Griffon will be making its way up to Midland to conduct annual ice-breaking operations, a procedure that allows for safe navigation for commercial vessels.
A commercial grain ship will also be attempting to dock at a business wharf in Midland Bay during the same time frame.
Ice surface users are encouraged to stay off the ice at this time and avoid the shipping lanes during ice-breaking operations. Even after the operations are completed, ice users are encouraged to stay off the ice due to unstable conditions.