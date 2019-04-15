Featured
Ice breaker scheduled for Georgian Bay this week
Thunder Bay, Lake Superior - The Canadian Coast Guard Ship Pierre Radisson as viewed from the ship's helicopter Saturday April 13 2019. CCGS Pierre Radisson and CCGS Griffon have been icebreaking in Thunder Bay to ensure critical shipping paths are clear to and from the Port. The Pierre Radisson is now en route to Georgian Bay while the Griffon continues to work in Thunder Bay. Photo credit: Guillaume Paradis.
Published Monday, April 15, 2019 7:08PM EDT
The Canadian Coast Guard will make another attempt to break the ice for commercial ships on Georgian Bay "on or about Thursday."
Last week the ice breaker was unable to get through the thick layers of ice, leaving many people who lined the shores hoping to watch the Pierre Radisson in action disappointed.
According to the coast guard, substantial ice ridges north of Hope Island prevented the icebreakers from reaching the Midland Harbour earlier this month.
The Canadian Coast Guard has provided icebreaking assistance to over 400 commercial vessels so far this season.