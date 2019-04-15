The Canadian Coast Guard will make another attempt to break the ice for commercial ships on Georgian Bay "on or about Thursday."

Last week the ice breaker was unable to get through the thick layers of ice, leaving many people who lined the shores hoping to watch the Pierre Radisson in action disappointed.

According to the coast guard, substantial ice ridges north of Hope Island prevented the icebreakers from reaching the Midland Harbour earlier this month.

The Canadian Coast Guard has provided icebreaking assistance to over 400 commercial vessels so far this season.