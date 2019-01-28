

CTV Barrie





A new partnership between Barrie’s Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and the YMCA has cancer patients hitting the gym with a positive outlook on life.

The 12-week cancer rehabilitation program caters to each individual’s physical ability with a structured routine that combines cardio with strength training and nutritional advice.

The program is designed for patients currently receiving or after receiving treatment.

LouAnna Alexander is a breast cancer survivor who says she feels stronger both mentally and physically after graduating from the program.

“People have to be aware that they can get their lives back after cancer, and cancer won’t define them,” she says. “You just have to acknowledge it sometimes, but just go on from there and do something good for you for a change.”

There are 25 active members currently participating in the iCAN program in Barrie and Innisfil. There are plans to expand the program into Collingwood and Midland in the near future.