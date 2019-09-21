Horrific images are still on the mind of a Bradford woman the day after a crash that claimed the lives of three people.

The witness, who does not wish to be named, says she was one of the first on the scene.

"I looked in the front window, and the front passengers did not look okay. They didn't look like they survived it, the airbags were deployed."

She says the nine-year-old boy in the back seat was trapped after the SUV he was in collided head-on with a transport truck on Yonge Street near 14th Line on Friday.

Witnesses say they frantically tried to open the door to save him.

"We tried. I wish I could do more," said the woman. "I replay it in my mind, things that I could have done."

The boy was rushed to Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto where he later died.

The boy's father and the driver of the SUV, a 37-year-old man from Newmarket and his 61-year-old grandmother from Barrie were pronounced dead at the scene.

Constable Paul Catling with the South Simcoe Police tells CTV News that the driver of the SUV made a bad judgement call which caused the crash.

"It's a passing movement that basically initiated them coming into the on-coming lane and therefore collided with the transport truck travelling southbound," said Catling.

The driver of the transport truck was treated at the scene and released, police said.

Traffic Unit officers say it will still take time to complete mechanical inspections as well as examine all of the evidence inside both vehicles.

Post-mortem examinations on the three victims are scheduled for Sunday.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.