BARRIE, ONT. -- A Severn man says he was shocked when he found out he had won more than $100,000 with a lottery free play ticket.

Jerry Millar says he's considering buying a new truck with his winnings. "But what I want would cost the whole win," the 63-year-old plumber says. "For now, I'll take my time shopping for the right vehicle."

Millar won a total of $107,706.60 in the Lotto 6/49 July 25 draw by matching five numbers plus the bonus number.

He says he told his wife about his win, who responded, "Good for you, real people do win!"

Millar purchased his ticket at Prices Corner Variety on Highway 12 in Oro-Medonte.

"This feels great," he concludes.