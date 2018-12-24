

CTV Barrie





The spirit of generosity is rampant across our region during the holiday season, and there’s yet another example of it in Barrie on this Christmas Eve.

A grassroots initiative started by a woman named Angel McIntosh, who gives out cookies to the homeless, has grown into something even more incredible.

One hundred boxes were packed today, and delivered with care. They contain gift cards, hand warmers, socks, and cookies.

These boxes have proven to be invaluable to the people who receive them, especially this time of year.

“We’re very fortunate that we have a warm home to live in, and a bed to call our own every night. These people have nothing, and they deserve something. I wanted their hearts to smile, so I hope this message delivers that to them,” McIntosh says.

The boxes are being delivered on Christmas Eve to the new David Busby centre downtown.