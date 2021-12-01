'I thought someone was calling me as a joke,' Severn woman on 50/50 jackpot win

Christmas came early for Severn woman Catherine Gilmour when she received a call from the Soldiers Foundation letting her know she's holding the winning Soldiers' 50/50 November jackpot ticket worth $19,465.

Gilmour says she plans to use the money to escape the winter and go on vacation with her family to St Maarten's.

She says some of the remaining money will be donated to a Canadian charity, Dying with Dignity Canada.

Gilmour says the foundation holds a special place in her heart after her father died in palliative care.

"There's got to be changes, so part of the money is going to go there," says Gilmour.

The Soldiers' raffle happens every month in support of the hospital's needs and equipment.

Proceeds from raffle ticket sales go to the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital.

The next raffle takes place on Dec. 15 and 22 for the $500 win, and the grand prize draw is on Dec. 31.

For more information on the emerging areas of greatest need at Soldiers' and to purchase tickets for the 50/50 draw, visit the website. soldiers5050.ca