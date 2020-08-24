BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie-Innisfil MP John Brassard said Ontario MP and former Veterans Affairs Minister Erin O'Toole is the right choice to take the Federal Conservative Party's reigns.

"I think it's a terrific choice," Brassard said. "Erin has been a member of parliament for seven years. He's well respected within our caucus, and clearly well respected across the country."

"You put your faith in me to lead this historic party, and I'm honoured and humbled," O'Toole said during his speech on Sunday night. "I will not let you down," he added.

Brassard said the challenge now would be uniting the caucus members. "And make sure we present an alternative vision to Justin Trudeau and the Liberal party," he continued.

O'Toole will meet with the media for the first time as leader on Tuesday.