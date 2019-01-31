

The combination of snow squalls and blowing snow made it a white-knuckle drive with, at times, zero visibility along Highway 11 on Thursday.

“I’m scared to turn around, and I’m scared to keep going,” said one driver.

By early afternoon, there were at least three collisions along the highway between Line 8 to Line 14 that involved eight or more vehicles.

According to Severn Township’s deputy fire chief, a 12-vehicle collision, involving five transport trucks near Webbers this morning, started because drivers were trying to turn around as the conditions worsened.

It seemed all day that just as one mess got cleaned up, another would pile up.

“It is quite slick, and there are white-out conditions,” said Const. Ted Dongleman.

Police warn the blowing snow is also bad along country roads where a number of vehicles ended up in the ditch.