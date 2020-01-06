BARRIE -- When Angus Roy announced he was stepping away from his role with the Barrie Baycats after 17 impressive years, the club got to work looking for his replacement.

"Well, you can't really replace Angus Roy - big shoes to fill - but we found someone that was capable of doing it," said team president Dave Mills.

The club didn't look far for its new field and general manager, officially naming former Barrie Baycat Josh Matlow.

"It's extremely humbling," Matlow said. "Just to be back with the Baycats organization to this magnitute, it's just so humbling."

Matlow played with the Baycats from 2005 to 2009 - sans 2007, and last year he returned in a sales and marketing position.

Matlow admitted that taking over for Roy wasn't something he had even considered. "When Angus stepped down, it wasn't even a thought in my mind, to be honest. But the opportunity arose, and I'm humbled by it."

In 2005, Matlow helped the team win its first Intercounty Baseball League championship title. The Baycats have now been crowned champs six years in a row.

Mills said the new manager's experience made him the right person for the job. "His knowledge of the league - his knowledge of our team - makes it a pretty easy choice."

Matlow officially got to work last week and is eager to try and convince some of the team's top stars to stick around.

"We will reach out, we'll start with that, and we will see where they are at," he said. "I know some guys are retiring, or have retired, or are thinking of retiring. I think that's going to be the biggest challenge."

The Baycats are chasing history, looking to become the first intercounty baseball club to win seven championships in a row.

"If we have our core players coming back and Josh at the helm, there is no question we are going to do it," Mills said.

The Baycats home opener is set for Sunday, May 10th, at Coates Stadium.