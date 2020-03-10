BARRIE -- Residents of Belle Ewart and low-lying areas in Innisfil are concerned their homes may flood again.

The town closed several roads near Lake Simcoe, along Bell Aire Beach Road, where water has rushed onto streets from overflowing ditches and yards. Crews have been working on affected areas since Monday.

Honky Hawrysio has lived along Balsam Road for 20 years.

"It's getting worse," he said while pointing to what he believes are clogged culverts on his street, preventing water from flowing away from his property. "It's probably got about five to ten percent water flow going through that culvert out here right now."

Hawrysio's home, at the corner of Temple Avenue, is surrounded by several inches of water.

"I'm a hostage in my own home if I can't find my rubber boots," he said.

Nearby homes and properties are submerged in water with patio furniture floating away. Nearly two dozen crew members have been placed across town, pumping water away from homes.

"Residents that live in these areas are used to seeing this type of flow, but again we're taking a bit of a different approach and trying to get some pre-emptive pumping in place," said Town of Innisfil Director of Operations Jason Inwood.

The town has taken a pro-active approach nearly two months after about a dozen homes along 6th line and St. John's Road suffered damage when raw sewage and wastewater pumped back into basements as infrastructure became overwhelmed.

"Last time the weather came, that rainfall came very rapidly, and we saw rising waters happening very, very quickly," said Inwood.

The town says water levels are lower than usual, and crews are working to control potential flooding better. Residents, however, remain wary as they await solutions to recurring flooding.

"I hope so... there's got to be... this is ridiculous. This happens three or four times a year," said Arlene Broome.

"They should be thinking of about it ahead. They could fix it somehow, right?" questioned Eugene Mruck as he drove along Bel Aire Beach Road toward its closure ahead of Mary Road.