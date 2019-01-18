“I have to admit, I have lost the fire in my belly, and it’s time on a lot of fronts.”

After 28-years in politics, Federal MP Larry Miller is retiring. The Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound conservative made it official in front of a crowd of supporters that he would not seek re-election in 2019.

Miller was first elected as the MP for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound 15 years ago. He became well-known for being outspoken on the Liberal’s long gun registry and most recently on whether wearing a niqab should be allowed during citizenship ceremonies.

“What I said is exactly what most people were thinking,” says Miller. “Back to the niqab, one that got blown out of proportion, what I should have said, if you don’t want to show your face at an oath of citizenship, then please don’t apply to come.”

Miller won the last election by more than 4,000 votes, and still enjoys strong support.

“I’m glad for him to be able to retire, but I’m not so happy for Canada, because we are going to miss a great, great MP,” says one supporter.

The search for Miller’s replacement is underway.