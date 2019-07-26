

CTV Barrie





A local family is desperately hoping for news of their loved one who has been missing for more than two weeks. Police say Rob Weiss last spoke with his family on the phone on July 8th. One week later, on July 15th, they attempted to contact him but were unable to reach the 53-year-old man, which they say very is out of character. "He said, 'I'll see you when you get home,' and that's the last I heard," recalled his mother, Rose Weiss. Investigators say Rob Weiss was spotted on surveillance video walking through the Lowes Plaza at Yonge Street and Green Lane in East Gwillimbury on July 12th around 3:30 p.m. Police say he resides at the Newmarket Inn and frequents that area often. When his mother couldn't reach him for several days, she asked the staff at the Inn to check on him. "They came back a few minutes later and said, 'I'm sorry, Mrs. Weiss, your son hasn't slept in the bed.' And I said, since when?" His cell phone and wallet were found still in his room.

Investigators are appealing for the public to help locate the missing man. They say the surveillance footage of Weiss shows several passing cars. Police hope someone noticed Weiss that day because he has an unsteady walk. They are looking for any information that will help guide them in the investigation. "In particular, we're looking for the driver of a red pickup truck. That probably, as we know, is the last person that might have seen Mr. Weiss," said York Regional Police Constable Andy Pattenden. "We're looking for that person to come forward with any information on which direction Mr. Weiss may have walked in."

Barb Bolduc, Weiss' sister, said her brother suffers from short-term memory loss stemming from an accident years ago. But she said he's never disappeared before, and rarely even leaves his neighbourhood. "The only circumstance that he would leave would be if he was meeting my mother in Barrie. He would take the bus – which the bus stop, literally, was right in front of the Inn."

Now all the women can do is hold out hope for word on his whereabouts as their concern grows. "It's the waiting, and waiting, and waiting," Rose said. "Where is he? Is he cold? Is he thirsty? Is he overheated?"

Robert Weiss is described as a white man, six-feet tall and 185 pounds. He has short brown/grey hair and brown eyes. There is a scar on his chin, and he usually carries a backpack.

Anyone with information about the missing man is asked to contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7141 or Crime Stoppers.