

CTV Barrie





The Ontario SPCA launched the 2019 No Hot Pets campaign to remind pet owners of the dangers of leaving an animal in a vehicle during the hot summer months.

Officials with the Georgian Triangle Humane Society say it's an ongoing issue that puts pets at serious risk. "There is no excuse for leaving a pet unattended in a vehicle," they wrote in a release on Tuesday.

"Leaving your pet unattended in a vehicle is one of the most irresponsible things an owner can do. Leave your pet at home, and if you must take your pet out with you, ask businesses if they are okay with you bringing your pet indoors or having it wait outside in a safe area," says Kelly O'Neil, Development Manager at GTHS.

A parked car can reach deadly temperatures even while parked in the shade with the windows open slightly. "Dogs have a limited ability to sweat, so even a short time in a hot environment can be life-threatening. A dog's normal body temperature is about 39C, and a temperature of 41C can be withstood only for a very short time before irreparable brain damage or even death can occur," stated the release.

The campaign asks pet owners to pledge online to never leave their animal in an unattended car during the summer.