BARRIE, ONT. -- The Ontario Provincial Police have a message for anyone planning to be on the water: 'Think before you sink.'

In a video posted on social media, OPP Marine Patrol Sgt. Dave Moffat said over 80 per cent of boat drownings happen because people aren't wearing life jackets.

"Falling overboard or getting in a collision can happen so fast, and there's no time to put on your life jacket," Sgt. Moffat said. "There's really no reason why you don't wear one."

Over the past two months, there have been 12 boating fatalities. The OPP reports 11 of those were because of the lack of life jackets or personal floatation devices (PFDs).

"I don't recover people off the bottom wearing life jackets." Underwater Search and Recovery Unit Staff Sgt. Kevin Gorman has the grim task of retrieving bodies from lakes and rivers across Ontario.

He stressed that the only way to protect your airway if you go into the water is to wear a life jacket or PFD.

"You can go two weeks without food, you can go a week without water, but you can't go four minutes without air," Gorman said.

The OPP said even strong swimmers have become victims in the water.