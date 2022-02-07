'I didn't realize how much I needed it,' Springwater company moves to 4-day work week

A Springwater Township company made the move to a four-day work week with hopes of improving staff morale, mental health and productivity.

Community Builders is a non-profit social enterprise construction company that creates affordable housing and meaningful employment.

The company's foreman says the switch to the shortened work week is recent.

"We've just gotten into it last weekend," says Isaac Pollock. "It was really nice just to have that extra time, and I didn't realize how much I needed it before and how much it would benefit me."

The company says it considered making this move in the past. Brandon Day says now seemed like the right time.

"The added stresses that people are going through from the pandemic really are all playing out now. It just seems like there's no better time to implant this now."

Day says staff will work four days per week, 10 hours per day, with Fridays off.

"We believe that when employee health and happiness is up, it directly relates to productivity and profitability," he says.

Margaret Yap, HR Management & Organizational Behaviour at Ryerson University, says more companies are considering a four-day work week, and for a good reason.

"Job satisfaction will go up. I suspect engagement will go up for the employers if they can maintain their productivity - there is nothing lost for them. If you benefit from higher satisfaction or engagement or lower turnover, that's a really big deal right now."

Yap says she thinks more companies will make the move to a shortened work week, but believes it will be mainly smaller businesses.

"For a big operation, it is just logistically, it's just going to be harder," she adds.

Meanwhile, Community Builders says it will test the new approach in Barrie and Sudbury over the next six months.