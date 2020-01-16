BARRIE -- An Oro-Medonte woman turned a loonie into $100,000.

Tanya Verkerk spent an extra dollar for Encore and won big with the Jan. 7th Lotto Max draw.

Verkerk says this is her first major win. "I've been playing the lottery for about 20 years."

The 44-year-old mother of two found out she had won with the OLG Lottery App. "I couldn't stop smiling," she laughed. "I couldn't believe it!"

The school secretary plans to pay some bills and take her kids on a trip.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Circle K on Memorial Avenue in Orillia.