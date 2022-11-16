'I couldn't believe it,' Aurora man wins big with Lotto Max

An Aurora man said it took some convincing before his wife would believe he won $1 million in the Oct. 14 Lotto Max draw.

"I called my wife right away, and she did not believe me," said Philip Cosentino, a 59-year-old father of two. "She drove to the store herself to see it with her own eyes."

Cosentino said he was also stunned when he checked his ticket and discovered his big win.

"I went completely numb. I couldn't believe it. I had to bring it up to the store clerk to be sure," he said while picking up his cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

The Aurora man said he's been playing the lottery for 25 years and plays Lotto Max when the jackpot is high.

He said he typically plays Proline.

"I won $14,000 on POOLS before, but this is my first major win."

Cosentino purchased his $1 million winning ticket at King Convenience on King Road in King City.

He said he has no big plans for the money yet but does intend to pay some bills.