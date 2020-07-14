BARRIE, ONT. -- Stage 3 of the province's reopening takes effect on Friday across Simcoe Muskoka, and the region's associate medical officer of health, Dr. Colin Lee, feels we're ready for it, as long as precautions are taken.

"We have a very low number of cases, only point-two per cent of everyone being tested is positive for COVID," Dr. Lee said. "Then we have Phase 3 coming out on Friday, so we need to keep those gains. Everyone is trying their best, the mask just helps us," he added.

The associate medical officer of health said the region had made significant strides to improving infection rates.

"I think we're ready for Stage 3, but I can't help but be nervous because this virus can spread quickly," Dr. Lee said.

"The most critical thing that the public needs to know is that COVID can come back very quickly, very fast and in high numbers. So we need to be vigilant," he continued.

"What we need to do is everything that we can until we get a vaccine."