'I can't believe it's happened to me,' Barrie grandmother wins top prize with OLG scratch ticket
Johanna Van Ryswyk, 84, of Barrie, Ont., holds her cheque after winning the top prize with an Instant Crossword (Game 3229). (OLG)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A Barrie grandmother is celebrating winning $50,000 with an instant lottery scratch ticket.
Johanna Van Ryswyk said she plays the Crossword game regularly, calling it a hobby. "I like words. It's entertaining and keeps my mind going."
The 84-year-old says she couldn't sleep after learning she had won the top prize.
She shared the news with her son, who she says didn't immediately believe her luck. "I said, I don't care if you believe me or not, I won $50,000."
The Barrie woman says she plans to share some of her winnings with family and put the remainder in savings.
"It feels wonderful to win. I can't believe it's happened to me."
Van Ryswyk purchased her winning ticket at the Enterprise Variety and Gift on Little Avenue in Barrie.