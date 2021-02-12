BARRIE, ONT. -- A Barrie grandmother is celebrating winning $50,000 with an instant lottery scratch ticket.

Johanna Van Ryswyk said she plays the Crossword game regularly, calling it a hobby. "I like words. It's entertaining and keeps my mind going."

The 84-year-old says she couldn't sleep after learning she had won the top prize.

She shared the news with her son, who she says didn't immediately believe her luck. "I said, I don't care if you believe me or not, I won $50,000."

The Barrie woman says she plans to share some of her winnings with family and put the remainder in savings.

"It feels wonderful to win. I can't believe it's happened to me."

Van Ryswyk purchased her winning ticket at the Enterprise Variety and Gift on Little Avenue in Barrie.