

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Former Simcoe North MPP Garfield Dunlop has been fired as an adviser with Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives.

Dunlop was shown the door over the weekend, as several staffers within the party were let go. Dunlop was working as an adviser to former leader Patrick Brown.

“Any new leader comes in and takes over the leadership position; they generally surround themselves with their closest allies. And although I like Vic as a guy, I am not a real close guy to Vic Fedeli, so I am not bitter at all,” Dunlop told CTV News Barrie.

Dunlop says he wasn’t surprised by the move, adding that he’s just going to “march on.” Fideli was named interim leader on Friday, but a leadership race will happen before the spring provincial election.

“Our target here is Kathleen Wynne and it's that simple.”

Dunlop says he is staying on with the party until the end of February.

Brown stepped down as leader last week after two women accused him of sexual misconduct. As reported by CTV News, the incidents allegedly took place in Brown’s Barrie home, while he was in federal politics.

“He’s taken a huge hit for a guy that has worked harder than anybody I’ve ever seen work before in politics,” Dunlop said. “I think it’s pretty safe to say Patrick Brown has been given a difficult time.”

Dunlop gave up his seat as MPP for Simcoe North so Brown could run in the riding after he secured the PC leadership.

Rick Dykstra, now the former party chief of the PCs, resigned suddenly on Sunday, hours before MacLean’s magazine reported allegations of sexual assault against him.

With files from The Canadian Press.