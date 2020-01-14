'I am doing well and looking forward to being back': Jayne Pritchard
Hi everyone,
Thank you so much for your concern and lovely messages of encouragement.
I've also enjoyed meeting and talking with you out in the community.
I am doing well and looking forward to being back in your living rooms once again.
I've been dealing with complications from reconstruction following the breast cancer diagnosis. It's been a long process with many setbacks over the past two years, but I'm grateful that I'm healthy and have so much support.
As soon as I have a return date, we will let you know.
Thank you again for your prayers and kindness.
Jayne
