BARRIE -- It's the last Sunday before Christmas, but people have more than just the holidays on their minds.

"I am anxious. I go to work, and I go home," says a Barrie resident on Sunday. "(I'm) hoping for the best, (but) I don't know what's going to happen. I guess we'll find out tomorrow."

This is because Premier Ford made a statement on Friday saying, "we'll make a decision on Monday, we'll be announcing Monday at 1 p.m. moving forward."

That announcement CTV has learned is the Ontario government will announce a 28 day lockdown for part of the province and a 14 Day lockdown for another.

On Sunday, Todd Tuckey, the President of the Barrie Chamber of Commerce, posted on his Facebook page urging people to shop local.

In the post, Tuckey stated, "as we look to go into the grey zone possible as early as tomorrow night, please ensure you have done all of your holiday purchases so that you don't add any more unnecessary stress during this already difficult time."

Meanwhile, Tiff's Bar & Restaurant on Anne Street in Barrie has been in the community for years, but owner Joe Malik says moving to a lockdown isn't an option; already scratching by in the red zone.

"Grey means we are going to shut down it doesn't work, take out isn't going to cover any of our cost," says Malik.

"With the grey area, it is not worth it to keep the place open. Right now with ten people, I am just keeping my staff on rotation and keep them busy that's all you know what ten people means nothing in our business."

For now, it's a waiting game for everyone as business owners and parents, including Valdy Krawczyk, wait to see what's next.

"If that's what we have to do with the climate that we live in right now with the rising numbers on a daily basis, something has to be done," says Krawczyk, "and people need to stay home."