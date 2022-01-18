Hydro rates reduced for three weeks to off-peak rates

Simcoe Muskoka residents will catch a break on their next electricity bill as provincial rates dip to off-peak pricing for three weeks.

Starting Tuesday, the Ford Government reduced the cost of electricity to 8.2 cents per kilowatt-hour, less than half the current daytime rate.

The province said the move would provide immediate savings as Ontarians spend more time at home.

The province changed the rates to help residents deal with the 'modified step two' disruptions.

The off-peak rates will automatically apply to residential customers, small businesses and farms that pay regulated rates set by the Ontario Energy Board.