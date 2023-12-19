Hydro-pole crash nets Tiny man impaired charges

A smashed power line pole caught the attention of several drivers on County Road 6 in Tiny Township.

Provincial police received numerous calls shortly before 8 p.m. Friday about a vehicle that had crashed into the power-line pole.

Officers located the male driver at the scene and commenced an impaired driving investigation.

They determined the 29-year-old Tiny Township man was driving under the influence of drugs.

The driver was arrested and has a court date on December. 28.