Hydro pole crash closes section of Yonge Street in Elmvale for most of the day
An overnight collision with a hydro pole will frustrate residents and motorists in Elmvale throughout the day.
Springwater Township Fire says Yonge Street South will be closed between Stone Street and Robinson Road for most of the day after an overnight crash with a hydro pole.
- Download the CTV News app now and get local alerts on your device
- Get local breaking news and updates sent to your email inbox
The township's fire department says Hydro One crews will be on the scene to make necessary repairs and that the power could be out for some residents.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Evacuation order upgraded from alert for parts of southern B.C. due to nearby wildfire
An evacuation order has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and the Town of Osoyoos in southern British Columbia, upgrading an earlier alert issued due to a nearby wildfire.
How lifestyle exercise can lower your cancer risk, according to a new study
As little as one or two minutes of vigorous exercise a day could lower your cancer risk, according to a new study.
Six dead in Kananaskis plane crash
Six people are dead after the plane they were in crashed near Kananaskis on Friday night.
Firefighter dies battling wildfire near Fort St. John, B.C.
A contracted firefighter battling the Donnie Creek wildfire near Fort St. John, B.C., has died, the province confirmed Saturday afternoon.
Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun
The cosmos is offering up a double feature in August: a pair of supermoons culminating in a rare blue moon.
In summer heat, bear spotted in Southern California backyard Jacuzzi
With the summer heat wave in full swing in Southern California, a backyard pool is a tempting place to take a dip. Even for a bear.
Verstappen wins Belgian GP to extend huge F1 lead, Red Bull teammate Perez 2nd
Defending Formula One champion Max Verstappen emphatically won the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday for an eighth straight win and 10th overall of a crushingly dominant season.
Amber Alert update: B.C. children found safe and returned to family
Mounties in British Columbia say the two children who were subjects of an Amber Alert issued about 10 days ago have been located safely.
Canada issues recall of more caffeinated drinks
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for six more energy drinks over their caffeine content.
Atlantic
-
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding continues
The search is ongoing for the person under 18 who went missing in Brooklyn, N.S., during extreme flooding on July 22.
-
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
-
'Complacency' blamed for N.S. struggles with flooding, other climate disasters
After last weekends floods, experts say that poor weather forecasts, inadequate cell service and a lack of precise flooding disaster plans show that Nova Scotia remains badly prepared for climate crises -- as does the country as a whole.
Montreal
-
Excitement, optimism as hundreds line up to ride Montreal's new light-rail train line
Lines wrapped through Montreal's central station on Saturday as hundreds of people waited to board the metro area's new light-rail train system, many of them showing up just to marvel at the new transit service, even if they don't expect to take it often.
-
'Ghost skateboard' honors young Montreal man killed in hit-and-run
A vigil was held this weekend for Jacob Robitaille, a 21-year-old Montreal skateboarder killed in a hit-and-run earlier this year.
-
Tough, rainy July for Quebec's drive-in theatres
Sales at Quebec's drive-in theatres suffered from the rainy month of July, but August is forecasted to be drier.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo introducing new R1 Express route as O-Train shutdown enters a third week
OC Transpo is introducing a new R1 Express route between Blair Station and downtown Ottawa this week, as the O-Train shutdown enters a third week.
-
A look at the housing prices in neighbourhoods across the city of Ottawa
The most expensive residential property areas in Ottawa are Rockcliffe, McKellar Heights and the Glebe/Old Ottawa South and East, according to data.
-
1,700 customers in Ottawa and Gatineau remain without power following Friday's storm
Approximately 1,700 homes and businesses in Ottawa and Gatineau remain without power for a second day following Friday's severe thunderstorm that hit the national capital region.
Toronto
-
Remembering SARSfest, the concert that revived Toronto, 20 years later
Twenty years ago, Toronto was reeling from the deadly SARS epidemic that severely impacted the local economy.
-
How people came together to help asylum seekers sleeping outside Toronto's shelter referral centre
Long-time outreach worker Lorraine Lam feared the worst when a taxi from Pearson Airport carrying three refugee claimants – a mother and her two children – pulled up outside Toronto’s Central Intake site at 129 Peter St. one recent evening Monday evening.
-
Search underway for a teen missing in Lake Ontario near Hamilton
A search is underway for a teen who went missing in Lake Ontario near Hamilton.
Kitchener
-
'Added stressor to university life': University of Guelph student speaks out following data breach
A student at the University of Guelph is speaking out over what she's calling a lack of transparency following a data breach.
-
Police hand out two dozen charges after dramatic chase in Kitchener neighbourhood
A man is facing 24 charges after a chase through a Kitchener neighbourhood police say involved ramming two cruisers and intentionally driving through a fence.
-
University of Waterloo student competing to become fittest man on earth
Kitchener's Jack Farlow will be one of 40 men competing at the 2023 NOBULL CrossFit Games.
London
-
Robbery suspect sought after threatening to kill store employee
Sarnia police are requesting the public’s help in apprehending a suspect who allegedly robbed a store and threatened to kill an employee while holding a knife early Sunday morning.
-
Londoner wins 'RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars' season eight
A drag queen who hails from London, Ont. is celebrating after winning the biggest accolade in drag, and she is using her platform to celebrate the stories of the LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
Hits for Hospice raises money to help Hospice of Elgin
A few slo-pitch teams played through the rainy and wet conditions, raising thousands of dollars for those in need, Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
How lifestyle exercise can lower your cancer risk, according to a new study
As little as one or two minutes of vigorous exercise a day could lower your cancer risk, according to a new study.
-
OPP stop 23-year-old driving 141km/h on Hwy. 144
A 23-year-old driver from Sudbury is in some trouble with police following a traffic stop on Highway 144 on Friday.
-
Poilievre wraps up northern Ont. tour in North Bay
Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilivere wrapped up his northern Ontario tour Friday night with one last stop in North Bay.
Windsor
-
Windsorites brave rain for annual Lupus Walk
Residents in Windsor, Ont. took strides on Saturday to make strides in the fight against lupus. Supporters braved the rain on Saturday morning for the 22nd annual Lupus Walk at Jackson Park.
-
'He's looking down with love': Windsor, Ont. car enthusiast gets classic car funeral procession
A Windsor man who died earlier this week was laid to rest Saturday afternoon, but not before he was treated to quite the fitting procession for a car enthusiast.
-
Murder suspect in custody, a citizen gets an impaired transport truck driver off the road, and thunderstorms hammer the region: Top Windsor stories this week
Michigan police have arrested a man wanted for murder after eight months on the lam, a citizen is credited with getting an allegedly impaired transport truck driver off Highway 401, and residents clean up after thunderstorms tore through the region. Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
Calgary
-
Six dead in Kananaskis plane crash
Six people are dead after the plane they were in crashed near Kananaskis on Friday night.
-
Surge clinch first place as Stingers defeat Sea Bears in Winnipeg
Calgary had Saturday night off but thanks to a helping hand from the Edmonton Stingers, the Surge clinched first place in the western conference.
-
Calgary's Alexandria Loutitt wins ski summer jumping bronze; Strate finishes eighth
Canada's Alexandria Loutitt won bronze at the FIS Ski Jumping Grand Prix summer series opener on Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Foodtruck wars vendors feeling the pinch of inflation
The sound of deep-fryer sizzling has never been so expensive for Jacko Garcia.
-
Tight job market impacting City of Saskatoon summer programs
The City of Saskatoon has been struggling this year with its seasonal employment opportunities, impacting the city’s summer pool and parks programs for kids.
-
Saskatoon woman loses $10,000 after scammers hijack iPad, trick her into withdrawing cash
A Saskatoon senior is out $10,000 after an elaborate financial scam, and she’s warning the public to be alert for this new type of trick.
Edmonton
-
Amber Alert update: B.C. children found safe and returned to family
Mounties in British Columbia say the two children who were subjects of an Amber Alert issued about 10 days ago have been located safely.
-
Street racing may be behind fatal southeast Edmonton crash: EPS
Police say street racing may be behind a crash that left a 21-year-old man dead and five others injured early Saturday morning on 17 Street in southeast Edmonton.
-
Surge clinch first place as Stingers defeat Sea Bears in Winnipeg
Calgary had Saturday night off but thanks to a helping hand from the Edmonton Stingers, the Surge clinched first place in the western conference.
Vancouver
-
Amber Alert update: B.C. children found safe and returned to family
Mounties in British Columbia say the two children who were subjects of an Amber Alert issued about 10 days ago have been located safely.
-
Evacuation order upgraded from alert for parts of southern B.C. due to nearby wildfire
An evacuation order has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and the Town of Osoyoos in southern British Columbia, upgrading an earlier alert issued due to a nearby wildfire.
-
Firefighter dies battling wildfire near Fort St. John, B.C.
A contracted firefighter battling the Donnie Creek wildfire near Fort St. John, B.C., has died, the province confirmed Saturday afternoon.