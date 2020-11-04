BARRIE, ONT. -- One person is dead, and another is in the hospital following a collision between a cement truck and a pickup truck in Bracebridge on Wednesday morning.

Bracebridge OPP says the 37-year-old driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say he was the only person in the vehicle when the crash happened on Brackenrig Road shortly after nine.

The cement truck driver was airlifted to a hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries.

Police are investigating what caused the collision south of Windemere Road.

Hydro One released a statement on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. It reads, "We are heartbroken to share that one of our employees lost his life in a very serious motor vehicle accident in the Port Carling area.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and co-workers affected by this accident."