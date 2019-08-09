

The Canadian Press





The company that operates most of Ontario's power grid says its profit was battered by weather-related costs in the second quarter.

Hydro One says its net earnings attributable to shareholders dropped to 155-million dollars -- down nearly 23 per cent from the same quarter last year.

Revenue was 1.41-billion dollars, down from 1.48-billion.

The publicly traded company that is controlled by the Ontario government through special voting rights says earnings were hurt by the costs of vegetation control and storm-related power restoration.