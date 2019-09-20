

Staff , CTV Barrie





Hydro One has big plans to energize Muskoka with a $16 million investment.

The company will cut down on the number of power outages that happen in the area every year with new technology and forestry practices.

Hydro One intends to replace old equipment, and install 38 smart switches and 450 fault location indicators. It says this will enable the company to monitor the system and remotely restore power.

Crews will be out trimming trees that line 2,000 kilometres of power lines throughout Muskoka.

Hydro One says it anticipates the changes will be fully implemented in about two years.