Highway 400 has reopened in both directions after two bears were spotted in the Barrie area.

The bears were seen in a wooded area near the highway on Tuesday afternoon. As a precaution the highway was closed between Duckworth Street and the Highway 11 split.

A portion of Georgian Drive was also closed, but has also reopened.

Barrie police says the bears have moved deeper into a wooded area north of the city.

The highway was closed for less than an hour.