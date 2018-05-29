Featured
Hwy. 400 reopens in Barrie after bear sighting
Published Tuesday, May 29, 2018 12:48PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 29, 2018 1:13PM EDT
Highway 400 has reopened in both directions after two bears were spotted in the Barrie area.
The bears were seen in a wooded area near the highway on Tuesday afternoon. As a precaution the highway was closed between Duckworth Street and the Highway 11 split.
A portion of Georgian Drive was also closed, but has also reopened.
Barrie police says the bears have moved deeper into a wooded area north of the city.
The highway was closed for less than an hour.
.@BarriePolice have re-opened all roads. The bear has moved deep into a wooded area north of the city. Thank you for your patience #Barrie as we ensured the safety of our citizens as well as the #BarrieBear! And thank you to @OPP_CR @OPP_GTATraffic for your assistance! https://t.co/sAwOhyT72O— Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) May 29, 2018