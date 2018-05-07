

CTV Barrie





Highway 400 northbound was brought to a standstill Monday morning after a tractor trailer crashed into a concrete median.

The crash happened on the highway south of Lloydtown-Aurora Road in King City, at around 7:30 a.m.

The OPP says the transport truck hit the median and rolled over. The driver was not seriously injured.

Investigators are still trying to figure out the circumstances that led to the collision.

Traffic was backed up on the highway for several hours, as crews cleared the scene.

All lanes of the highway have reopened.