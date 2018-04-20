

CTV Barrie





The northboun d lanes of Highway 400 were closed at Highway 12 near Waubaushene for most of Friday following a tractor trailer rollover.

The rollover happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. north of the South Gibson Lake Road exit.

The tractor trailer spilled non-hazardous material on the highway, police said.

"It's a product that is used to suppress dust in mines in Northern Ontario," said Sgt. Peter Leon.

Police are still investigating the cause of the rollover.

"The driver did not sustain any life threatening or serious injuries," said Leon.

Officials from the Ministry of Transportation and the Ministry of the Environment are also on scene.

The northbound lanes were closed for most of the day while crews removed the tractor trailer and cleaned up the spill.