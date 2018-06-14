

CTV Barrie





One person is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Highway 400.

The two-vehicle crash happened in the northbound lanes of the highway at Highway 89 in theInnisfil area on Wednesday night.

The OPP says one of the vehicles crashed into the back of a construction float trailer.

A male passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries. The driver has minor injuries.

According to police, no one was injured in the other vehicle.

The highway was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.