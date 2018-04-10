

CTV Barrie





One person is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Kawartha Lakes.

A tractor trailer and another vehicle collided on Highway 35 in the Lindsay area on Tuesday morning

The driver of the vehicle, a 43-year-old man from Little Britain, Ont., was rushed to hospital with life threatening injuries. He has since been airlifted to a hospital in Toronto.

The OPP says the driver of the transport truck was not injured.

Highway 35 was closed between River Road and Mount Horeb Road for an OPP investigation.