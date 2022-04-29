Hwy 11 crash in Oro-Medonte claims life: OPP

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the collision happened just south of Line 7 shortly after 2 a.m. Friday, when they recieved a report of a vehicle driving the wrong way.

The crash involved a car and a pickup truck. Both vehicles caught fire, police say.

OPP said the road is severely damaged due to the collision, resulting in a lengthy road closure.

All lanes between Line 6 and 8 were closed, but have since reopened.

Emergency services attended the crash. No other injuries were reported.

Members of the OPP Central Region Traffic Reconstruction team also attended the crash to help with the investigation.

Police said it’s the fifth fatality this week on OPP Central Region patrolled highways, and the ninth fatality in April.