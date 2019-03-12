

CTV Barrie





The Homicide Unit is investigating after the bodies of a husband and wife were found in an apartment in Richmond Hill on Monday night.

Police say there was no sign of forced entry and they are not looking for any suspects.

Family members found the couple deceased inside the apartment and called police to the building located on Clarissa Drive in the area of Yonge Street and Weldrick Road East.

The deceased have been identified as Sara Cimerman, 68, and Efraim Cimerman, 73.

Investigators say post-mortem examinations will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The Homicide Unit is appealing to the public for any information.