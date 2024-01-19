BARRIE
Barrie

    • Huronia West OPP lay stunt driving charges against nine people in January

    A car is shown speeding in this undated file photo. A car is shown speeding in this undated file photo.
    Nine drivers were charged with stunt driving within four days.

    Earlier this month, on various streets within Wasaga Beach, Clearview and Springwater townships, the OPP Traffic Unit conducted nine unrelated traffic stops due to high rates of speeds well over the legislative limit for stunt driving.

    Eight vehicles ranged from 154 km/h to 166 km/h.

    One of the individuals was driving 96 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

    The nine drivers each received a 30-day license suspension, are scheduled for court appearances and had their vehicles impounded for 14 days.

