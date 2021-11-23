Huntsville woman charged in human remains investigation

Barrie, Ont. -

Provincial police charged a second person in connection with the discovery of human remains in Huntsville.

A 53-year-old Huntsville woman was arrested on Monday and charged with accessory after the fact for the offence of indignity to human remains.

The accused appeared in court on Tuesday and was remanded into police custody.

Police also have a 56-year-old Huntsville man in custody after reports that human remains were found on a property on Gryffin Lodge Road, north of Hares Road in Huntsville.

He was charged with indignity to human remains.

The Ontario Forensic Pathology Service is attempting to determine the identity of the deceased person.

The Huntsville Crime Unit is working with forensics teams and the province's chief coroner on the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them.