Huntsville town council has passed a motion asking the province to immediately dismiss Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare's board of directors.

The motion passed after a lengthy presentation from hospital officials on Monday night, who reinforced that a decision has not been made on the two-site and single-site options.

The motion was first tabled by Huntsville Mayor Scott Aitchison last month. It came out of frustration over the board of directors’ consideration of a new single-site hospital replacing the current hospitals in Bracebridge and Huntsville.

Aitchison had also expressed frustration that hospital officials were not listening to residents’ concerns.

He also questioned whether they had done enough to secure more money from the province.

The board’s CEO told council a request has recently been made to meet with Ontario’s minister of health and long term care to address the funding shortfall.