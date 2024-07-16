BARRIE
Barrie

    • Huntsville water main break and road closure

    Major thoroughfare closed in Hunstville, Tue., July 16, 2024. (CTV NEWS/BARRIE) Major thoroughfare closed in Hunstville, Tue., July 16, 2024. (CTV NEWS/BARRIE)
    A Huntsville road is closed due to an early-morning water main break

    The town of Huntsville public works department closed Ferguson Road from Main Street West to Kitchen Road North shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

    There will be no emergency access during the closure.

    The public works department expects the road construction to begin at 4 p.m. and end at midnight.

