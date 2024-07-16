Huntsville water main break and road closure

A Huntsville road is closed due to an early-morning water main break

The town of Huntsville public works department closed Ferguson Road from Main Street West to Kitchen Road North shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

There will be no emergency access during the closure.

Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device

Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox

The public works department expects the road construction to begin at 4 p.m. and end at midnight.