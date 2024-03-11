BARRIE
Barrie

    Huntsville Town Hall, library closed due to cybersecurity attack

    Computer
    The Town of Huntsville is investigating a cybersecurity incident that forced the closure of Town Hall and the library on Monday.

    The Town said the incident was discovered over the weekend and staff took "immediate steps to isolate impacted systems and take others offline as a precaution."

    A team of cybersecurity specialists has been called in to investigate the "cause and extent" of the online attack.

    The Town noted all March break programs are running as scheduled, including the Algonquin Theatre camp.

    The Canada Summit Centre also remains open for its March break programming and camp.

