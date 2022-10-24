Huntsville's Order of Ontario recipient 'humbled'

As a lifeguard in high school, Arden McGregor helped a small girl with cerebral palsy learn to dive.

Huntsville's Order of Ontario recipient credits that special moment with her lifelong calling of psychotherapy in brain injury, prevention and advocacy.

"I will never forget the way her whole face exploded out of the water with the joy she felt having successfully completed her first dive. Her exhilaration is forever imprinted on my mind. The thrill I got from being part of her joyful accomplishment changed me," McGregor said.

McGregor was awarded the Order of Ontario in 2020, but the award ceremony was postponed due to the pandemic.

After having nearly two years to consider its effect on her life, McGregor said the honour is a little overwhelming.

"I think the award itself is recognition for somebody who works very hard, does the best they can, one day at a time. I can only think of it with great humility," she said.

The Order of Ontario is the province's highest civilian honour.

A person who has shown a high level of excellence and whose impact leaves a legacy in our province and in Canada, is eligible to be nominated.

In addition to McGregor, former premier of Ontario Ernie Eves of Caledon will also be awarded the Order of Ontario Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.